Thirty or so years ago, when I first met my sweetie, there was a story I used to tell about the most bizarre night of my life that involved a Major League Baseball game, a swinger’s bar, a stranger’s hot tub, a donut shop, a laundromat, a stone and gravel truck, a dog show, a rainstorm, a photo mat and a metropolitan bus, all comprising one long night and morning.
Since we were new in our relationship, she received it politely, but when I told it to someone else some weeks or months later, I could see she was less thrilled about it, and when she heard it a third time, it was clear she didn’t appreciate it or find it funny. It made her uncomfortable and prompted her to see me in a slightly less-positive light, neither of which I wanted. So, over time, I stopped telling the story altogether.
This is what happens. We adjust our words and behaviors based on the signals and information we get back from the world around us.
It’s like when a stand-up comedian goes out to a club to try out new material on people, to see what works and what doesn’t. I do the same thing with these columns; I like to read them out loud to someone before I send them off to the paper, just to see how it feels. The feeling tells me what I need to know. It’s almost like a polygraph machine; when the needle starts moving up and down more vigorously, then I know something is happening at that point in the piece I’ve written that is not energetically correct or consistent. If it feels uncomfortable coming back at me, then I know it’s not right.
Bruce Lee described a “process of revelation” that occurs when we look into the “mirror of relationship” to gain greater understanding and discover [things about] ourselves.
Don Juan said, “We live inside a bubble of perception and what we witness on its round walls is our own reflection. The thing reflected is our view of the world, which begins as a description given to us by others from the time we’re born.” Eventually, the description grabs so much of our attention and holds on so strongly that it becomes our view of the world.
The idea of a bubble is an apt analogy for what we have with Facebook and all the rest of the social media platforms. The infamous “algorithm” we’ve all heard about keeps feeding us “more of the same” — that is, it delivers content to us that matches our tastes, reaffirms our attitudes and reinforces our already-held beliefs. Same thing with partisan news programs.
The problem is, reinforcement of what we already think gets in the way of us learning new things and adds a false sense of certainty, supposed-approval and perceived-popularity to the views we already hold. Therefore, it never becomes incumbent upon us to adjust anything about ourselves, our words, our impulses, our behaviors. We’re good right where we’re at and exactly how we are; it’s those other people that are the problem.
There’s a difference, though, between self-love, self-esteem, self-acceptance and self-forgiveness, and apathy, lack of effort, lack of caring and partial understanding.
Perhaps we get to a point where we decide, or realize, that we are not required to do or be anything else or anything more in order to fulfill someone else’s expectations, but then, what of our own?
We can sit there and be satisfied with our current level of knowledge, wisdom and fulfillment, or we can strive to keep learning and growing, expanding and deepening our awareness and understanding of ourselves, each other and life.
The way by which we gain a greater understanding and a more enlightened view of the world is by opening ourselves up to new energy, information, experiences, perspectives, descriptions and explanations. That doesn’t happen on social media.
If you don’t find yourself having to make a few adjustments from time to time, then you’re probably not paying attention, or maybe you’ve just stopped caring.
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19. I know because I was emceeing a music f…
In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…
Rain is God’s gift to poets. I say that not because it’s so beautiful or sweetly natural or dramatic or gentle, as the case may be; and neithe…
Call it rooting for the underdog, fighting for those who have been marginalized or discriminated against, or speaking out for the cause of jus…
When I had an office and a desk at the newspaper building, and I would go in to do work from there, unlike now when everything is sent electro…
Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate th…
I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration…
Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if…
A few years ago, it was the music stars: Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Scotty Moore, Merle Haggard, Paul Kantner an…
Four years ago, at this same time, I wrote a column — five days before the election — knowing it wouldn’t come out until two days after the el…
I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…
My gal said, "I liked it better when we didn’t know peoples’ politics." She was referring to the ways in which some people make it known on so…
Occasionally I like to scan through a list of odds-and-ends trivia that appears on a website I sometimes visit. I was doing so today, when I c…
I was in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people a…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…
