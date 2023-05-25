Reconstruction of two bridges on US Highway 101 at the Interchange of State Route 135 in Los Alamos is complete, Caltrans District 5 announced.
The $15 million bridge project conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria broke ground in February of 2021 and was deemed complete Thursday by officials after more than a year of demolition and reconstruction efforts.
Caltrans in the announcement thanked the community of Los Alamos for their patience during the project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.