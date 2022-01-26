Volunteer actors, musicians and set crews with the Los Alamos Theatre Group have been working hard to finish construction of a new and dedicated performance space before curtains go up on their latest production next month.
"I'm recovering from a month of building the stage," said writer/director Jeffrey Bloom of the larger 20-by-25-foot stage that soon will dazzle audiences. "We were there every day. It was hard work, but we had fun."
Still located inside the historic Depot Mall & Bar on Bell Street, the troupe now has a dedicated space of their own, which Bloom called "a gift" to the group and community.
The historic building, dating back to 1882, houses a well-known antique business and saloon owned by Dan and Ana Thompson, who in early 2020 invited the theater group to join them and call the depot home. A portion of the 25,000-square-foot antique mall was provided to the group to rehearse and deliver its fourth play, "Trash, A Musical," in July 2021.
A year later and with a permanent stage of their own, the troupe will present its fifth production, "The Right Thing, slated for a six-performance run, including two matinees, between Feb. 18 and 27. The production will feature nine cast members, a singer and an expansive stage crew.
Before any of it, however, the thought of a local theater group had just been a fun idea.
"It’s something I never saw," admitted Bloom, a former Hollywood writer and director who relocated to Los Alamos more than a decade ago with his wife, Carole, a producer. "When I thought of doing this, and talked to Carole, we decided we’d do this theater group; we didn't imagine that so many people would get such a kick out of it."
Finding talent among "larger than life people" in the community had been the easiest part of its formation, Bloom said.
"The depth of talent in this town is extraordinary," he said. "This is a town of 1,600 to 1,700 people, and yet, you can find literally anything you want. You need someone to blow glass, bend metal or install plumbing in your house, they're here."
Among the committed actors, singers and engineers, Bloom also credits theater group members Connie Rohde and Lee Stanchfield, who are responsible for composing and arranging musical numbers for each production based on lyrics he has prewritten.
"They rise to the occasion in a miraculous way," he said. "They’re amazing."
Getting established
The group's first two productions, "The Chesterfield Woman" and "2 in One," debuted in late November 2018 and May 2019, respectively, from the old barn of Cathy Duncan, owner of Price Ranch. And a third play, "Crazy Talented," was performed from the restaurant space of Chef Conrad Gonzales's former Cisco Kid BBQ in Los Alamos.
"Then, Dan came to us after we did the third play and said, 'What would you think about this — I can move some stuff and put a stage in,'" Bloom said. "That’s how it started."
According to Bloom, finding a permanent home had been a relief as the availability of locations to hold rehearsals as the group grew had always been up in the air or held at someone's house.
Happily, the group relocated to the depot, nearby to the inside bar area, which Bloom said required some workaround during business hours.
"We had to figure out a schedule for everyone," he said. "They were all very cooperative and everyone worked together."
Not long after, Thompson sweetened the deal and offered to move the theater group into their own dedicated space, farther away from the high-traffic area at the east end of the building — with the promise of a larger stage.
Still left to accomplish in the new theater space before February's production is the installation of electrical wiring to power the lights, a cost that Thompson has helped shoulder, Bloom said.
In the meantime, the Los Alamos Theatre Group now has a place to hold rehearsals two to three times per week, build and store sets, and invite audiences as large as 80 people.
"This town has its own legitimate theater," Bloom said. "We’ll have fun whether we have 10 people or 35 people in the audience."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.