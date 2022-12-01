Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club is hosting a communitywide holiday event Saturday that also benefits more than 50 local families and seniors through the Club's annual Make-A-Wish program.

For a fifth consecutive year, the Club will roll out a festive day of sipping, shopping and free holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Men's Club that invites local children to participate in on-site activities including holiday arts and crafts, a visit with Santa, and a snack of hot chocolate and cookies.

In a different area, parents and seniors in need are invited to "shop" from a selection of donated items that include food, clothing, blankets, household items, and toys, from which guests can choose and wrap, a spokeswoman said.

The Men's Club is located at 429 Leslie Street, in Los Alamos.

Those in need each year are asked for their Christmas wish lists, which the organization aims to fulfill with the help of residents and businesses who adopt a family or senior to help make those wishes come true.

“The most requested items are warm blankets and clothing,” said Shirley Williams, Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club director and Make a Wish program coordinator. “We do our best to provide everything on their lists, sometimes more. As a club, we attempt to reduce the burden for some of our struggling community members each year."

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, members of the community are invited to gather for the Los Alamos holiday stroll and tree lighting ceremony at Ferrini Park that will feature local school children singing carols around the Christmas tree.