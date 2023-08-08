A Los Olivos textile business and a neighboring shop remain closed for cleanup after a large oak tree gave way and toppled onto the building Saturday morning.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, the downed tree partly blocked Grand Avenue in downtown Los Olivos, broke a water line, and caused extensive damage to The Fabric Merchant & Co. storefront.
No injuries were reported.
On Monday, the Fabric Merchant posted a video of the damage and confirmed their shop will be "closed until clean up is completed, hopefully very soon. Will keep you posted."
Officials with Santa Barbara County Fire were called to the scene on Saturday and worked to reopen the road at 2920 Grand Ave., using chainsaws to sever the lumber.
Both the Building Department and water utility were also called to assist. Reopening the road took approximately one hour, Safechuck reported.
The merchant's nearby neighbor, Gallery Los Olivos, posted to social media days after the incident.
"Our beloved oak has fallen! The grand oak fell early Saturday morning causing no injuries, but significant damage to the neighboring business. Our gallery was spared but our sidewalk sign will need repair. We are closed while work continues to remove the oak."
Karen Harris, a local resident and genealogist, said her spouse is one of the managers at Gallery Los Olivos and has been dealing with the aftermath of the fallen tree.
"Presently the gallery is closed. Plans are to reopen the gallery [Wednesday] but this is not settled as yet," Harris said.