Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever."
While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.
"Our electric bus will provide cleaner transportation and benefit our community by decreasing our carbon footprint," said Ray Vazquez, superintendent/principal of Los Olivos Elementary.
According to Vazquez, the goal since the procurement process began was to become the first school district in the Santa Ynez Valley to have a fleet to serve students and the community.
"... and through this partnership we have accomplished just that,” he said. "On behalf of the Los Olivos school district and the community, we are thrilled to partner with BYD.”
A company spokeswoman explained that the battery-powered bus will be assembled by the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, at Building Your Dream's (BYD) manufacturing facility in Lancaster.
The vehicle is designed to fit up to 30 seats depending on the school's need for Americans with Disabilities Act configuration, and can take as little as 1-1/2 hours to charge, she noted.
While a location for a bus charging station has not been revealed, the spokeswoman noted that the electric vehicle charging network, ChargePoint, will provide charging infrastructure to Los Olivos School District.
Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, at ChargePoint, described the district as forward-thinking.
“Forward thinking districts like Los Olivos are making a positive impact within their community by implementing the infrastructure required to support electrification," he said. "With this project, not only has Los Olivos electrified the school bus fleet, but also expanded the charging network into workplace and public vehicle charging for staff and visitors."
According to Senior Vice President of Operations at BYD, Patrick Duan, the purchase marks an important milestone in the community.
“BYD’s innovative and safe battery technology will not only bring the students of Los Olivos to school in style, but will also provide comfort to their parents who can expect safety, reliability and long-lasting performance from the BYD Achiever, Type A school bus,” he said.
Los Olivos parent and volunteer Kathryn Roherer praised BYD's partnership with the district as an investment in the future.
"We are deeply grateful to BYD's school bus team for their encouragement and genuine enthusiasm for our little school district's giant dream of investing in a healthier future by going electric," Roherer said.
"This is an incredible opportunity to share with our students, and our neighbors throughout the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, that even the smallest among us can help advance the goals of sustainable infrastructure and environmental justice."
The school is expected to receive the new bus sometime next year, the spokeswoman said.