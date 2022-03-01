The Los Olivos and Santa Ynez libraries are set to reopen March 12 to the public after a two-year closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two smaller branches managed by volunteer docents will join the Solvang and Buellton branches which fully reopened to in-person services Feb. 22 as part of the wider Goleta Library system.

The Los Olivos branch is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, while the Santa Ynez branch is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Solvang, Buellton and Goleta branches are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Masks for unvaccinated adults still are required at all library branches in the Valley.

Solvang branch supervisor Carey McKinnon noted that virtual programming still will be in use in March for some scheduled activities while the library system fully transitions back to in-person services.

"We will continue some online programs going forward, since some patrons find them more convenient," she said. Bear with us as we navigate the future."

Library members are asked to provide preference on which programs are best virtual and live.

For library locations and event calendars, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/locations.

