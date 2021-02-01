Los Padres National Forest campfire restrictions lifted

Snow and rain that fell across Los Padres National Forest in last week’s storm provided enough moisture for officials to lift fire restrictions on the forest effective Monday, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
Campfires and charcoal barbecues are now allowed in all areas of the forest, although a California campfire permit is required to build a campfire outside a designated campfire use site and additional precautions must be taken, the spokesman said.
Recreational target shooting remains prohibited in all areas of Los Padres except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.
Other restrictions still in effect prohibit fireworks; off-highway vehicles, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines without spark arresters; and welding, grinding, cutting and blasting without a permit.
Entering the Dolan fire burn area near Big Sur is also prohibited.
A list of designated campfire use sites is available at all forest offices. Forest visitors who build fires outside designated areas must clear flammable materials at least 5 feet around the fire, have a shovel available, have a responsible person there at all times and extinguish the fire by flooding with water, stirring the coals and checking for residual heat.
California campfire permits can be downloaded free at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
For more information on conditions and restrictions, visit the website or call the Los Padres supervisor’s office at 805-448-6487, the Santa Lucia Ranger District office at 805-865-0416 or the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 805-448-3648.
