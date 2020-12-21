Los Padres National Forest HQ moves to Solvang site

Los Padres National Forest Supervisor’s Office has completed its move from its longtime location in Goleta to a new leased site at 1980 Old Mission Drive in Solvang, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
The Supervisor’s Office, also known as Los Padres National Forest headquarters, is now located at the corner of Alamo Pintado Road and Highway 246.
Los Padres officials have been studying potential sites for a new headquarters for more than 10 years, and in 2015 the search was narrowed to the Buellton-Santa Ynez corridor, the spokesman said.
The new location was selected in 2017, and construction on the existing building was completed this fall.
Telephone numbers for office employees have been transferred to the Solvang location and will remain the same, the spokesman said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Los Padres headquarters has been closed to the public since March, with employees working remotely to provide virtual services, and the new location will remain closed until it is safe to reopen the building.
Developed campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest also are closed until Jan. 6 in alignment with the state’s most recent stay-at-home order that prohibits overnight camping.
Day-use areas, off-highway vehicle and hiking trails remain open, but visitors are advised to follow state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when using public lands, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.
