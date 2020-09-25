Los Padres National Forest remains closed to public

Los Padres National Forest will remain closed to the public after the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced the extension of closure orders and fire prohibitions in California.

Los Padres is one of nine California national forests to remain closed as 26 wildfires continue to rage around the state and conditions are ripe for new fires to start.

Forest Service officials said the decision will be evaluated daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account.

“Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” Regional Forester Randy Moore said.

“We understand how important access to the national forests is to our visitors,” Moore added. “Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”

The fire prohibition in national forests that remain open includes building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire or stove.

