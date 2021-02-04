Los Padres National Forest to start prescribed burning

Los Padres National Forest officials said they will begin annual prescribed burning over the next few months, with specific dates and locations posted on the forest’s Facebook and Twitter accounts when weather conditions are favorable.
Informational signs will be posted along roadways in the burn vicinity to alert the public that prescribed burning is taking place and the cause of smoke visible in the area, a Los Padres spokesman said.
Prescribed burning in the understory as well as vegetation piles collected by forest crews will continue through the winter and spring months as weather and environmental conditions permit.
Prescribed burns are designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, create conditions for a safer and more effective wildfire response, foster more resilient ecosystems, minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape and promote the growth of vegetation that provides food for wildlife, the spokesman said.
Fire managers assess such environmental conditions as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation and relative humidity, as well as the availability of personnel and equipment, and coordinate with the National Weather Service and air quality management districts to minimize smoke impacts.
When specific criteria are met, crews ignite and monitor fires in targeted areas.
For more information, contact Rebecca Dykes, fuels management specialist, at 805-961-5764.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.