Los Padres suspends virtual services for Thanksgiving

Virtual public services for Los Padres National Forest will be suspended Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said Monday.
Virtual services will resume regular business hours at 8 a.m. Monday.
Since March, Los Padres National Forest offices have been closed to the public for health and safety reasons related to COVID-19, although visitor information specialists at the forest supervisor's office as well as each ranger district office have been responding to phone and email inquiries and providing virtual services to the public.
Virtual public services will continue until it is safe to resume office operations, a Los Padres National Forest spokeswoman said.
For more information, call the forest supervisor's office in Goleta at 805-865-0416 or the Santa Lucia District Office in Santa Maria at 805-448-6487 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf, where information about forest conditions and closures is available.
