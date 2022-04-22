Jason Jewell was unanimously appointed the interim managing director of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency by the LOSSAN board of directors, effective April 18.
Jewell has been with the LOSSAN Agency for seven years, serving as the agency’s chief financial officer, and will replace Donna DeMartino, who served as the managing director since January 2020.
The announcement of Jewell’s appointment didn’t say why or when DeMartino left the job.
In addition to taking over management and operations of the agency, Jewell will continue serving as the chief financial officer, a LOSSAN spokesman said.
He worked in accounting and finance management roles at the Orange County Transportation Authority for more than 10 years before joining the LOSSAN Agency.
The LOSSAN rail corridor spans 351 miles and covers a six-county coastal region from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and is the second-busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States.
LOSSAN oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service and is governed by an 11-member board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators and planning agencies.