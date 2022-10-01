Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October.
However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which are common in fall, the first week of October will see the beaches and many of the coastal valleys covered by a blanket of low marine clouds.
This condition will keep temperatures mild.
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to move inland overnight with pockets of mist and drizzle, clearing from most areas during the late morning and afternoon. A few of the beaches may remain overcast throughout the day.
High temperatures this weekend will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the high-60s in the coastal valleys, and the low-80s in the inland valleys.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast along the coastline during the afternoon on Monday through Friday, along with slightly warmer temperatures away from the ocean.
At this time, this weather pattern is expected to continue through next week as there are still signs of the Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds.
NOAA's GFS (Global Forecast System) and the ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) are advertising an early season low-pressure system developing off the Northern California coast in mid-October could produce increasing southerly winds and rain showers along the Central Coast.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/68 50/68 53/71 54/73 56/76 56/75 57/76 55/74
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/79 51/81 51/85 52/85 53/86 54/87 55/88 57/88
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/69 55/70 53/73 54/75 55/76 56/76 56/77 56/75
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 5-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Monday, increasing to 4- to 6-feet (with a 5- to 16-second period) on Tuesday through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (210-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is expected along our coastline on Tuesday through Thursday, decreasing Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 1):
1752 - The second severe hurricane in two weeks hit the Carolinas. The Onslow County Courthouse was destroyed along with all its records, and Beacon Island disappeared. (David Ludlum)
2014 - The Black Butte weather station, a remote location at 2,620 feet of elevation four miles northeast of downtown San Luis Obispo on the Cuesta Grade reported 34 mph Santa Lucia (offshore) winds this morning.