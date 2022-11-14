Lompoc Valley Medical will host a cost-free lecture featuring Transitions- Mental Health Association for an evening of "mental health myth-busting and inspiration" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Attendees will hear first-hand stories from individuals and family members living in recovery with mental illness, and learn about free and easy-to-access local resources available to those in need.
The lecture, “Mental Health: Start the Conversation and End the Stigma,” will be led by Sandy Rives, program supervisor at Helping Hands of Lompoc and her colleague Emily Dixon, a peer support intern with the nonprofit agency. Cathie Ortiz, a caseworker with Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Homeless Services in Lompoc and Santa Maria, will also join the conversation.
According to the lecture announcement, Ortiz, who also is the founding member of advocacy group The California LEAD Project, was formerly homeless and a past drug-user and now works to help others get needed services.
And in addition to overseeing the peer-run wellness center at Helping Hands, Rives facilitates NAMI Peer to Peer and Mental Health First Aid.
The discussion is part of an ongoing community lecture series provided by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's Community Education Committee.