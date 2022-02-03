A monthslong COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail has decreased to seven active inmate cases with no new cases announced in the past week, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Thursday.
The outbreak at the Main Jail at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara has produced 252 total cases since it began on Dec. 8, with 240 now recovered and five inmates released, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
One COVID-positive inmate from the Northern Branch Jail at 2301 Black Road in Santa Maria who was transferred to the Main Jail is not included in the case total, Zick said.
The majority of infected inmates in the outbreak, around 200, have been asymptomatic, while 40 reported symptoms and one declined to answer. No inmates are currently hospitalized.
An outbreak was also detected at the Northern Branch Jail on Jan. 22 after 244 inmates were transferred there from the Main Jail. Eleven total inmates had tested positive as of Jan. 28, with updated numbers not available Thursday, according to Zick.
Inmates are tested upon arrival to the Main Jail, quarantined for the first 10 days in custody, and tested again upon leaving quarantine. Tests are also available whenever inmates exhibit symptoms or may have been exposed to a positive case, Zick said.
Positive inmates who are symptomatic are moved to negative pressure cells while asymptomatic inmates are placed in small cohorts and separated from the rest of the population.
The Sheriff's Office is working with medical professionals from Wellpath and the county and state public health departments to contain the outbreak, and coordinating with the Public Defender's Office and local courts to adjust court appearances.
Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through an incentive program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, Zick said.
