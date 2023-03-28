A project to clean the inside of the Gaviota Tunnel on US 101 will result in a detour on Tuesday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Caltrans District 5 announced.
Northbound US 101 traffic will be detoured to one lane of southbound US 101 at the junction of US 101 and the Gaviota State Park entrance for about 1.5 miles before being detoured back to the northbound lanes just south of the US 101/State Route 1 Interchange.
Southbound travelers can expect the closure of one lane on US 101.
The California Highway Patrol will be assisting with the detour, Caltrans officials said, also advising motorists to plan extra time to commute and to remember to Slow for the Cone Zone.
Message and directional signs will be installed this week to alert the traveling public.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5