Northern Santa Barbara County residents on Monday got a slight taste of a major storm expected to hit early Tuesday morning, bringing high winds and heavy rain that could drop more than 2 inches on most areas, meteorologists said Monday.

Mountain areas could see even more rain, and the southerly moderate to fresh gale force winds could down trees and drop limbs, said marine meteorologist John Lindsey.

It’s also likely the storm will affect voter turnout at the polls, but it’s unclear how much because the percentage of votes cast at polling places is really low, according to the County Elections Office (see related story).

“It looks like a pretty significant storm coming in,” Lindsey said Monday, after the Central Coast got a little taste of what’s to come with light rain that fell around mid-morning.

As skies began clearing over the Santa Maria Valley around noon, rainfall totaled 0.10 inches at Santa Maria Public Airport, 0.12 inches at Santa Ynez Airport and 0.20 inches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, while San Luis Obispo had about 0.33 inches, Lindsey said.

He noted the 999 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold temperatures will be enhanced by a lot of upper-level winds, and it could bring a slight chance of thunderstorms.

“This storm is going to impact the entire California coastline,” Lindsey said.

Forecast models indicate northern Santa Barbara County will get 1.5 to 2.5 inches at lower elevations, but up to 4.5 inches could fall in mountain areas, with the heaviest rain expected around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“One thing about this particular storm is the southerly winds,” Lindsey said. “The prevailing winds here are typically northwest and northeast. The trees get used to that, and as you drive along the coast you can see the limbs are swept from that way.

“When you get gale-force winds from the southwest, the limbs are not used to that,” he said. “There’s more danger of trees going down and limbs falling.”

He said the southerly winds should really start picking up around 4 a.m., and by 7 a.m. they’ll be blowing from 32 to 46 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph along the coastline.

Winds are expected to peak at 8 a.m., when the storm front is forecast to move through the area, then shift to the southwest around 11 a.m., still at 32 to 46 mph.

Winds should decrease by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but showers are expected to linger into Wednesday morning, Lindsey said.

In the Sierra Nevada, source of much of California’s water, several feet of new snow are expected as snow levels drop to around 4,500 feet.

Rain-lovers might want to enjoy Tuesday’s storm, as the rest of November appears to be mostly dry.

“It looks like we’re going back to a classic La Niña pattern,” Lindsey said. “There may be something on the 15th of November — maybe some drizzle, some light showers. But it looks dry through Thanksgiving.”