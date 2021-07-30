Santa Barbara County's current COVID-19 surge has reached "critically high levels" as the majority of new cases continue to be spread among unvaccinated residents, county Public Health officials said Friday.
Unlike surges in the summer of 2020 and the winter, this rise in cases is occurring mainly among residents 18 to 29 years old, an age group with one of the lowest vaccination rates at 56%, according to county data.
While the North County region previously accounted for the majority of new cases, areas like Santa Barbara to the south are now producing the highest number of cases, despite having generally higher vaccination rates.
According to county Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, 149,688 eligible county residents remain to be vaccinated as of July 30.
“As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, the landscape has changed dramatically from last year’s summer surge," Do-Reynoso said. “We have the safe, effective solution to stop this surge in its tracks. We need every eligible member of this community to act and get vaccinated as soon as possible."
All Santa Barbara County residents, regardless of vaccination status, also are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all indoor spaces outside their home, stay home when ill and avoid crowded events.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov, or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 8 for multilingual assistance.
