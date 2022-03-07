Six years of hard work and a performance of a lifetime have led one Lompoc Valley seventh grader a step closer to achieving her dreams of making it big.

Lompoc Valley Middle School student Melody Hilario on Feb. 27 beat out the competition and was named Teen Star 2022 during the contest finale held in Santa Barbara at The Granada Theatre.

Teen Star, which was launched in 2010 to offer local youths an outlet to showcase their talents, benefits performing arts programs for youth in Santa Barbara County.

Hilario, a 13-year-old vocalist who has been performing for small local crowds in her hometown of Lompoc since age 9, recently stepped onto a bigger stage and took a chance despite being the youngest among a total of 10 contestants.

"It was unbelievable, I couldn't believe it," Melody said, recalling the moment the winner was announced.

Melody was joined by nine other teens from six different Santa Barbara County high schools who all were vying for the top spot at the contest finale.

The group of finalists included: Audrey Harmand, Dos Pueblos High School; Bridget DeVine, Santa Barbara High School; Grace Hu, Dos Pueblos High School; Haley Ellis, San Marcos High School; Holly Hadsall, San Marcos High School; Joanne Tudor, Dos Pueblos High School; Rebecca Jamgochian, Olive Grove Charter; and Shelby Kernisant, Cate School.

Alternates who did not perform solos but joined in on the group number included Allison Ray of San Marcos High School and Noelle Hadsall of La Colina Junior High.

All 10 finalists performed two solo songs. Melody sang Linda Ronstadt's "El Toro Relajo" and "El Color de Tus Ojos" by Banda MS.

"It's one of my favorite songs by my favorite artist," Melody said, referring to Ronstadt, who, similar to Melody is not a native Spanish speaker and is known for singing "rancheras," a traditional music from Mexico.

The second song she performed — a slow Spanish ballad — helped to showcase "the softer parts of my voice" to judges during the competition, Melody said.

"I hoped that the judges would feel what I was singing," she added.

Sarah Hilario, Melody's mother, said she remembers her daughter's nerves the evening of the competition and the concern she had about stacking up against a group of high school aged-competitors she believed had more experience than her.

"But we know when she puts her mind to it, she can do anything," Hilario said, adding that Melody managed her own singing ambitions and has gone as far as to memorize new songs and research techniques for warming up and training her voice by watching YouTube videos.

'Don't be afraid'

Prior to self-taught YouTube videos, Melody benefited from years of voice lessons and continues to perform for small and medium-sized crowds at private parties on a regular basis. She also has performed at local sporting events where she sings the national anthem.

After seeing an ad on social media for the Santa Barbara-based singing contest, Hilario encouraged her daughter to go for it, and a three-month process ensued.

In November, Melody submitted a 30-second audition video and Teen Star application, and in December was invited for a callback, alongside 19 others, to audition in person at the Santa Barbara University Club.

According to Hilario, the top 10 finalists were announced one by one via Teen Star's Instagram and Facebook social media platforms, making the suspense unbearable.

"Melody was nervous as we awaited each post, one by one," Hilario recalled. "When we saw her picture finally posted as one of the finalists, we jumped up, hugged and screamed!"

Now as the official Teen Star 2022 ambassador, Melody will have opportunities for radio and television appearances and to record music with songwriter, musician and record producer Alan Parsons. She also received a winner's trophy, a $1,000 college scholarship and a donation for Invisalign by Ferris Orthodontic Group in Santa Barbara.

Looking to the future with a notable win under her belt, Melody said she hopes "to make it big" and perform in front of large crowds all while inspiring others to follow their dreams.

"Just go for it," Melody said, directing a message to anyone hesitant to follow their dreams. "Don't be afraid and don't let anyone hold you back."