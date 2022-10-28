A man died after he apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his pickup and rolled it over in a field about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
The man was driving a double-cab Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 154 east of Zaca Station Road when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason said.
His pickup left the roadway, then overturned, coming to rest on its top in the field.
Eliason said firefighter paramedics made extensive efforts to save his life, but he died at the scene.