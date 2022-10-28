102722 Medical emergency rollover fatal.jpg

Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics work to save the life of a man who apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving on Highway 154, lost control of his pickup and rolled it into a field. Despite extensive efforts, the man died at the scene.

A man died after he apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his pickup and rolled it over in a field about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

The man was driving a double-cab Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 154 east of Zaca Station Road when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason said.

His pickup left the roadway, then overturned, coming to rest on its top in the field.

Eliason said firefighter paramedics made extensive efforts to save his life, but he died at the scene.

