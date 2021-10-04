Rescuers recovered a mannequin at Hope Ranch Beach on Monday following a multi-agency response to a call of a person who fell over a cliff, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
County Fire officials received reports of a medical emergency approximately 30 feet down a cliff at the beach shortly before 4 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Santa Barbara city and county fire departments responded with several units, including fire engines, utility vehicles, medics, a truck and a drone.
Upon arrival, first responders determined that it was a mannequin used in a movie shoot days earlier and was called in by passersby who noticed it, according to Bertucelli.
"Better to call than not!" Bertucelli said in a tweet after the incident Monday.
