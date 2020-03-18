Marian Regional Medical Center gets more beds, urges faster testing

Marian Regional Medical Center has received approval for increased bed units for acute care and potential coronavirus patients, but a bottleneck in county testing needs to be alleviated to better combat the pandemic.
Hospital President Sue Andersen, along with Dignity Health Central Coast Chief Medical Officer Scott Robertson, presented the information in an update to the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday.
The California Department of Public Health approved an additional 12-bed unit for acute care patients, to be housed in the former hospital location on Church Street. Along with this increase in beds, Andersen explained that the hospital is in good shape to receive potential coroanvirus cases, having inventoried medical supplies and created in-house separate sample collection areas.
However, she said the actual process of confirming cases has been inefficient, with labs taking days to return results from collection kits.
"Tests are being sent to labs in Ventura and San Luis Obispo, and the turnaround on that has been very slow. Patients have been staying at the hospital or going home and sometimes waiting days for results. We expect it to ramp up and we expect to have in-house testing at some point," Andersen said.
Robertson said fewer tests can be administered when they have to be sent to labs.
"Having to send out the vast majority of tests has severely limited the types of patients we can test ... we can only test severe patients and those who test negative for other illnesses. It is a major bottleneck in our system at this time," Robertson said.
According to Marian spokeswoman Megan Maloney, the hospital does not have the capacity to test on site and will need assistance from other facilities.
"We are working with CommonSpirit Health, which we are a part of, on options to procure instrumentation that would allow us to test at our facilities," Maloney said.
While the hospital is working with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to procure more tests that could be performed on site, Maloney said the hospital does not know the time frame for receiving tests or how many they will receive.
At a Tuesday press conference held by the county Public Health Department, health officials said 128 tests had been administered as of Monday, and that 1,700 tests were available in the county.
Hospital staff and city council members emphasized the responsibility of the public to slow the spread of the virus by practicing social isolation.
While increased bed counts help slightly, Andersen said it is crucial for the public to practice social distancing in order to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by rising cases. While a large number of cases will likely arise, she said, social distancing helps to "flatten the curve" of these cases by spreading them out so they don't all occur at once.
"The biggest recommendation is for most people to stay home and stay out of the public," Andersen said.
Robertson added that the slower advance of coronavirus on the Central Coast compared to other locations has allowed hospitals time to prepare.
"We’ve been very fortunate with our geographic isolation that this isn't an area that has seen widespread COVID-19 activity, yet. This has bought us some time and we’re very grateful for that," Robertson said.
While Andersen reported a sufficient supply of face masks at the hospital on Tuesday, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said Wednesday morning that the hospital has noted members of the public removing hospital face masks and hand sanitizers intended for patients.
"Taking critical hospital supplies is stealing from the patients we are working diligently to care for," San Juan said, noting that the masks do not protect from coronavirus.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.