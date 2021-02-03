Marian Regional Medical Center kicks off 3-day vaccination clinic

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is filling nearly 3,000 vaccination appointments this week at on-site clinics, where health care workers and residents 75 and older will receive first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments for first doses filled rapidly after being announced last week, with shots offered Wednesday through Friday in a tent across from the hospital. Due to the uncertainty of future vaccine allocations, no further appointments are available past this week, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said.
"The situation is very fluid, and when we receive shipments, it is our intention to vaccinate our community efficiently and expeditiously," she said.
While some slots appear to be available on the signup website, registration is now closed, according to San Juan, who added that all doses will be used. Appointments also were scheduled over the phone.
The hospital first began offering vaccines to those 75 and older in late January, eventually extending first dose appointments to residents outside Santa Maria as other providers like Lompoc Valley Medical Center ran low on supplies.
This week, San Juan said the hospital clinic has seen residents traveling over an hour from other areas of the county, greeted by hospital staff cheering with pompoms.
"We … have also had many people travel from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc for the COVID-19 vaccine," she said.
While some patients have been able to schedule their second dose directly following their first, others have been told to await a call from Marian Regional. San Juan said they do not anticipate having to delay second doses longer than the recommended three-week intermittent period.
"We don’t anticipate any delay in the shipment of the second doses," she said.
Marian Regional is in a position to offer more vaccines than other providers, thanks to allocations from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department along with allocations directly from the state, given to the Dignity Health network as a multicounty provider.
However, there has been some confusion over the exact number of vaccines allocated to the hospital by the state. On Jan. 26, county officials reported that the hospital had received 12,900 doses from the state, which hospital officials said was incorrect.
Although San Juan still is awaiting an answer from hospital officials about the exact number of state-provided vaccines, she estimates it's closer to 8,000.
Available vaccine appointments at Marian Regional are posted on signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44ada92ea3f8ce9-mrmc3.
As of Wednesday, Santa Barbara County has been allocated 61,000 vaccines, including 9,600 allocated this week, according to county vaccine data. The county now has administered approximately 40,000 vaccines, including both first and second doses, according to the California Department of Public Health.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine. To sign up for an email list with updates about additional appointments, visit publichealthsbc.org/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-registration.
