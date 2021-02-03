Marian Regional Medical Center kicks off 3-day vaccination clinic

"The situation is very fluid, and when we receive shipments, it is our intention to vaccinate our community efficiently and expeditiously," she said.

While some slots appear to be available on the signup website, registration is now closed, according to San Juan, who added that all doses will be used. Appointments also were scheduled over the phone.

The hospital first began offering vaccines to those 75 and older in late January, eventually extending first dose appointments to residents outside Santa Maria as other providers like Lompoc Valley Medical Center ran low on supplies.

This week, San Juan said the hospital clinic has seen residents traveling over an hour from other areas of the county, greeted by hospital staff cheering with pompoms.

"We … have also had many people travel from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc for the COVID-19 vaccine," she said.

While some patients have been able to schedule their second dose directly following their first, others have been told to await a call from Marian Regional. San Juan said they do not anticipate having to delay second doses longer than the recommended three-week intermittent period.

"We don’t anticipate any delay in the shipment of the second doses," she said.