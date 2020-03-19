Marian Regional Medical Center's Dr. J.T. Ritter answers questions about COVID-19

Dr. Ritter: “Most likely, at least a year. Vaccine development is in its earliest stages. Just this week, a trial with 12 people was started. Realistically, it will be 12 to 18 months before there is a vaccine available for wide circulation.

Question: How bad can the pandemic become?

Dr. Ritter: “Getting accurate figures is tough so far. There are people who have the virus that aren’t being reported.

There is data just published on this today up that up to 15% of children may not show clinical symptoms at all, so many of them haven’t been counted.

Adults with mild symptoms are not getting testing done so, if they are infected, then they are not being reported as well.

We’re seeing the worst cases, including fatalities, among the elderly and, as I mentioned, people with underlying medical conditions.

We know that when SARS hit in 2002, it only affected roughly 8,000 people and caused 774 people to die. Its death rate was significant, roughly a 10% death rate, but through classic epidemiological control, we were able to stop it dead in its tracks.

This one (COVID-19) could be way past that.