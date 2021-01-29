Marian Regional offers vaccine appointments to residents 75+ next week

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has opened registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week to residents 75 and older, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said Friday.
The shots are being offered in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, she said.
Appointments also are open to health care workers and other individuals in Phase 1A, including residents and staff at long-term care facilities, paramedics and home care workers, according to San Juan.
Slots are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 3, 4 and 5, with approximately 950 slots available per day. As of midday Friday, slots were already filling rapidly.
Appointment registration for eligible residents is available at dignityhealth.org/central-coast/locations/marianregional/coronavirus or by calling 805-739-3815, according to San Juan.
At the time of their appointment, residents 75 and older must present documentation proving their age and their residence in Santa Barbara County.
The clinic will take place in tents across from the hospital on East Cypress Way between South Suey Road and South Palisades Drive.
Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend the clinic, San Juan said.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
