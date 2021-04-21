Mark Grosz, longtime area PE teacher, coach, loses battle with COVID-19

Longtime physical education teacher and coach Mark Grosz died Sunday at the age of 60 after a monthlong battle with COVID-19, leaving a void on the Central Coast and in the Cal Poly community.
Grosz taught physical education in Santa Maria for decades, spending a combined 30 years at Oakley Elementary and El Camino Junior High, retiring in 2020. He also coached football at schools including Nipomo and Atascadero high schools, Mission College Prep and Hancock College, and was an ardent supporter of Cal Poly football.
Grosz was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, eventually ending up in the intensive care unit on a respirator, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
The Santa Margarita resident posted on his Facebook page on March 10 that he had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. By March 25, Grosz wrote that he was in the hospital battling the disease, then was discharged on April 3 after a 13-day stay. On April 10, Grosz posted that he was back in the hospital due to low oxygen levels. He died on April 18.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approximately 77% effective in preventing severe/critical cases of COVID-19 that occur at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical cases at least 28 days after vaccination.
Former students and athletes responded to Grosz's death this week, sharing memories and marks he left on their lives.
"I had no idea, that through all of this positivity you continued to pour into the world, that you were going through the struggle of your life," former Cal Poly quarterback and Righetti High graduate Johnathan Dally wrote on Facebook. "My heart wells up with sadness that we’ve lost a legend. Not just for the Central Coast, not just for the Cal Poly community. Those are obvious and go without saying. We lost one of the best people around, period."
"I think it's a huge loss for the Central Coast," echoed Gabe Espinoza, one of Grosz's students at El Camino Junior High who went on to play football at Santa Maria High, then become the school's head coach. He later took over the Orcutt Academy football program.
When Grosz learned Espinoza had gotten into coaching, he became one of his biggest supporters.
"He reached out to me constantly, offering advice, and when I ultimately became the head coach at Santa Maria, he was just overjoyed," Espinoza said while fighting back tears. "He let me know how proud he was. Every time I'd see him at games, he'd always reach out; he was a really cool guy. He constantly showed up and that's the most important part. He told me how proud he was."
Espinoza spoke of Grosz's influence, having coached student-athletes that made it to to the NFL, including Akeem King from Nipomo: "He's been around the game; he was very knowledgeable and just an awesome guy to be with."
Espinoza also recounted that Grosz always was optimistic, encouraging and that he pushed his students to pursue college after high school.
"He would have college logos everywhere and would offer extra credit for us doing stuff like that. He would show off his Cal Poly stuff, he would go on about Cal Poly and would really relate to the guys who were interested in sports. He told us to put in the work; he was constantly motivating. He was just one of those characters — you wanted to be around him, you wanted to be in his class."
Grosz played football at San Luis Obispo High before graduating in 1979. He then joined the Cal Poly football team, where he played until 1982. He was on the roster for the 1980 NCAA Division II national title team.
According to Cal Poly, Grosz earned his bachelor's degree in recreation administration in 1984. Grosz earned his teaching credentials in physical education and adaptive physical education, then his master's degree in physical education, also from Cal Poly, in 1993. He taught kinesiology classes at Cal Poly from 2009-10, according to school officials.
Grosz helped raise funds for the Cal Poly football program through his service on the Home Team committee, and organized a drive to acquire new weightlifting equipment for the El Camino Junior High weight room.
He also worked in team sales at Drymax Technologies, which manufactures technically advanced socks.
Grosz, who was born on June 19, 1960, in Eugene, Oregon, is survived by his wife, Mia Lemer-Grosz, one daughter, Kiersten, one son, Jaden, brother Adam and sister Wendy. Mark's son-in-law, Matt Crivello, is a former football coach at Cal Poly. Grosz's father, Dave, also coached at Cal Poly, assisting the football team.
