Mark Grosz, longtime area PE teacher, coach, loses battle with COVID-19

Longtime physical education teacher and coach Mark Grosz died Sunday at the age of 60 after a monthlong battle with COVID-19, leaving a void on the Central Coast and in the Cal Poly community.

Grosz taught physical education in Santa Maria for decades, spending a combined 30 years at Oakley Elementary and El Camino Junior High, retiring in 2020. He also coached football at schools including Nipomo and Atascadero high schools, Mission College Prep and Hancock College, and was an ardent supporter of Cal Poly football.

Grosz was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, eventually ending up in the intensive care unit on a respirator, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

The Santa Margarita resident posted on his Facebook page on March 10 that he had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. By March 25, Grosz wrote that he was in the hospital battling the disease, then was discharged on April 3 after a 13-day stay. On April 10, Grosz posted that he was back in the hospital due to low oxygen levels. He died on April 18.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approximately 77% effective in preventing severe/critical cases of COVID-19 that occur at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical cases at least 28 days after vaccination.

Former students and athletes responded to Grosz's death this week, sharing memories and marks he left on their lives.