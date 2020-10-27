‘Masked and Mighty’ campaign launched to break COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, a Cottage Health infectious disease and internal medicine specialist who has cared for COVID-19 patients, noted how little we knew about coronavirus back in March when it began to appear locally.

“What a difference seven months makes,” she said. “We have learned so much about this virus. … Perhaps most important for this conversation is we have learned how to prevent its spread.”

That includes having the community commit to prevention efforts like wearing masks and social distancing.

“Washing hands truly helps prevent this disease from spreading,” Fitzgibbons added.

The campaign, delivered in English, Spanish and Mixteco, is designed to appeal to all ages, although a special emphasis is placed on children through educational materials provided to schools, teachers and parents.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on children,” said Dr. Peggy Dodds, deputy county health officer, adding that “the loss of family income and the loss of social interaction have affected children a lot.”

“Masked and Mighty” is the brainchild of Sansum Clinic pediatrician Dan Brennan, who said it really started in 2014 when vaccination rates were falling and cases of childhood diseases like pertussis and measles were rising.

After an infant died of pertussis, he assembled a coalition to “Strive for 95” that was successful in increasing vaccination rates to more than 95%.

Brennan said when the difficulty of reducing COVID-19 infection rates made it clear the coronavirus was being politicized, he re-formed the coalition that ultimately developed the “Masked and Mighty” initiative.