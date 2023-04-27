“1…2...3... Welcome home!”

Over 1,000 community members filled the terminal inside the Santa Maria Airport to welcome home veterans from their “Tour of Honor'' to Washington.

According to Bear McGill, one of the founding members of the Honor Flight, the veterans have “never got this type of welcome home and this is the largest welcome home we've ever had.”

More than 70 veterans departed from Santa Maria on Monday morning and returned late Wednesday night. The group toured monuments throughout Washington during their trip.

They were struck by a powerful welcome offered by friends, family, military personnel and various community members.

Veterans moved through the aisles with disbelief as smiles and tears swept the floor. Some recognized loved ones and colleagues and others smiled for the cameras. The building was full of kind words, laughter and hugs as the veterans heard the constant chants of “Welcome home."

“Thank you to all you guys that came out here, men, ladies, children. You all really welcomed these guys home,” said McGill. “To all our military that were here tonight, thank you. Thank you for serving our country and keeping us safe and it's you guys that we look forward to talking to when you retire and we have your memorial built for you.”

According to Maggie Cox, who handles communications for Honor Flight Central Coast California, the welcome home worked out so beautifully that Santa Maria is being planned for future Tour of Honor trips.

The trip consisted of over 70 veterans, two from World War II, four from the Korean War and 66 from the Vietnam War. All the veterans were from the Central Coast, with 16 from Santa Maria, all of whom served in Vietnam.

Also on board were the Moore Brothers, one of which served in Vietnam and two in Korea. According to Cox, organizers had never had three siblings on a trip before. The sole woman for this trip was Lt. Colonel Mo Masson, who served in Vietnam and the Middle East. There was also a pair of identical twins onboard, the Taylors who served in Vietnam.

Dorie Perry, a Santa Maria resident, says it was “just so great to see such a supportive community” and was pleasantly shocked by the amount of people.

“It's really important to support, I got up and thought today for sure no matter what we are going to be there,” said Perry. “It’s really important that they come back and see that everybody cares about them. I didn't know this many people were going to come, it's much better than I thought it would be.”

Showing his support for fellow veterans was Ray Lloyd, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy. Lloyd will be turning 100 later this year. He was an Honor Flight participant to Washington 10 years ago.

“I am here for the veterans. I belong to a group that goes around on their birthdays and do drive-bys, that's what we call them,” said Lloyd. “I was in the Navy when I was 17 years old and I managed to live through it so here I am.”

Lloyd is a member of "Welcome Home Military Heroes," organized by the Tolan family of Arroyo Grande. The organization sends off and greets veterans at airports, and does drive-by birthday military recognitions to veterans at their homes or care facilities.

Amongst the crowd was Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rob Plastino with his two daughters, Ava and Lucy, who shared they were excited to be present to “support all the veterans and welcome them home.”

“Growing up, they have been around the military. In fact their great grandfather was a WWII veteran on both sides of the family,” said Plastino. “They have passed, but it's good to see veterans from all the different types of wars being celebrated.”

Once the cheers lowered a bit, the Central Coast Chordsmen performed "God Bless America." According to member Richard Burch, flight participant Larry Los is also a member of the group and joined them in song as he arrived from the Tour of Honor.

“One of our chorus members was actually one of the participants" on the flight," Burch said. "So he came home tonight and of course we came here to welcome them in and he joined in and sang with us."

A night full of celebration also included a moment of silence for Carl Robbins, a Vietnam War veteran who was supposed to participate in the flight, but died a couple days prior to the trip.

McGill says although he doesn't know the veterans when he helps set the trips up, it is difficult to hear veterans planning to join the flight have died.

“I am so grateful for what we have, our freedom and it's because of the men and women that served this country that didn't know us, but they were willing to sacrifice their lives for us,” said McGill. “So when I can't do a simple thing like getting one of these veterans to Washington, it just really breaks my heart, it's almost like I failed them.”

Jay Conner, a founding board member, was also saddened when hearing the news and emphasized the importance of veterans reaching out so they are able to secure a spot on the trip.

“If a veteran wants to go, they have to go online to honorflightccc.org and apply because we don’t know they want to go unless they apply,” said Conner. “So many veterans come up to me and Bear and say, 'Hey, I’d like to go.'

"We ask if they've applied and if they say no, we've got to get them on the list."