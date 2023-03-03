Now that Lebron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, hardcore sports fans and talk show hosts are once again arguing over who is the greatest basketball player ever — LeBron or Michael Jordan, (or maybe, Kobe or Kareem, or Bird, or Bill Russell).

Michael won six championships, all with one team, while averaging 30.1 points per game over the course of his career, which is No. 1 all-time. He scored 50 or more points 39 times in his 15 seasons, with an all-time high of 69.

Lebron has four championships (so far) with three different teams, in 10 visits to the Finals, which suggests that he is the difference-maker that can take any team to the summit. In his now 18-year-career, Lebron is No. 1 all-time in points scored, though he lags Jordan’s per-game-average by five points.

As impressive as those statistics are, they don’t compare with the kind of numbers Wilt Chamberlain put up.

Wilt scored 50 or more points an astonishing 118 times (!), and even averaged 50 points (and 26 rebounds) per game for an entire 80-game season! He scored 100 points in a single game (!), which is the most ever by an NBA player. (The next closest is Kobe with 81.)

Wilt has six of the top 10 highest-scoring games ever on record. His career average is just .05 of a point behind Jordan; he’s the all-time leader in rebounds (by far), and even led the league in assists one season.

One could argue that Wilt Chamberlain was the most dominant player in any sport — ever.

At 7’1”, 275-pounds he was, in his day, the biggest and strongest guy in the league, but unlike later behemoths such as Shaquille O’Neal — who was also great and dominant, but whose supremacy came more from brute force and from banging into people and plowing them out of the way — Wilt did it with incredible finesse and athleticism.

He was a Harlem Globetrotter before he played in the NBA. In track and field, he was the Big Eight Conference high-jump champion three years in a row, while also excelling in the 100-yard dash (10.9 seconds), the shot-put (56-feet), and the triple jump (50-feet), all of which were Olympic-level at the time. He bench-pressed 500 pounds, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, had a vertical jump of 45 inches, and he’s a member of the professional Volleyball Hall of Fame.

But even though I loved his shot, I didn’t “love” him the way I did some of the other basketball greats of the era because I was a guard, one of the small guys, and I mistakenly believed that his greatness was due primarily to his size — until I met him.

I witnessed many racquetball games that he played in against his good friend, Jim Brown — also one of the greatest, most dominant athletes ever (in football and lacrosse). The thing that most impressed me about those racquetball games was Wilt’s quickness and agility.

I’m not one of those guys who tries to compare the stars of different eras. Clearly, it’s a different game today, played from 23-feet-nine inches away from the basket and above the rim. Today’s athletes are in general, bigger, stronger and faster, but I think the truly great ones of any era possess an intangible willpower, vision and competitiveness, as well as pure skill that would make them great in any era.

I feel fortunate to have seen the likes of Connie Hawkins, Dr. J “Clyde” Frazier, Earl the Pearl, Jerry West, Spencer Haywood, Pistol Pete, John Havlicek, and of course, Magic, Larry, MJ, and so many others. I consider them American legends like Davy Crockett, Harriet Tubman, Geronimo and James Dean.

Here’s to the giants, including Wilt Chamberlain, on whose shoulders we stand.

