I am often asked this question when I give my "climate change presentation" to community groups, service clubs or school classes: Should we in the United States continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while countries like China keep increasing theirs?
You see, China's greenhouse gas emissions exceed those of the United States and other developed nations combined. In fact, more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions comes from China.
With that said, China will face some of the most significant challenges of any other nation due to climate change and will have to dramatically reduce its emissions, and here is why.
China has an extraordinarily densely populated coastal region and is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.
According to a paper from Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators who research and report the facts about our changing climate, if global temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius, 64 million people in China would be living in areas submerged by rising seas. A 4-degree rise would cause that number to increase to 145 million people.
When water warms, it expands. This is because of the thermal expansion of the upper levels of the ocean. This, along with melting glaciers and ice sheets in both hemispheres, pushes sea levels higher over time. This makes sea level variation a vital indicator of climate change.
To make matters more concerning, as seas go up, the land goes down. The elevation of Central Shanghai, an economic juggernaut located on the southern estuary of the Yangtze River, has dropped 10 feet and now has an altitude of only 7 feet.
This condition will get worse as sea levels continue to rise and tropical cyclones become more intense. However, another phenomenon in the 2030s may exasperate this already dire condition.
The tidal range is expected to increase; in other words, lower ebb tides and higher flood tides. According to research by NASA scientists, the regular "wobble" in the moon's orbit occurs on an 18.6-year cycle. Currently, the tides are being slightly diminished, but in the mid-2030s, during the latter half of this cycle, the situation will be reversed, which will create greater tidal ranges.
These circumstances are making the science of measuring and tracking sea levels more critical each year.
Satellites have been measuring the threat. Years ago, NASA launched two satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base — Jason 1 in 2001 and Jason 2 in 2008. In 2016, the NOAA and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites launched Jason 3 into space from Vandenberg with help from NASA.
These satellites measure sea levels over most of Earth using an extremely precise radar altimeter. The altimeter transmits radio waves from the satellite to the ocean's surface and measures the time it takes for the radio waves to bounce back. This technique has proved to be particularly precise and accurate.
"These satellites give us a global view of our changing oceans with such exquisite accuracy that even the yearly rise and fall of global sea level is visible, caused by the transfer of water to and from the continents in the form of rain and river runoff," said climate scientist Josh Willis of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
Sea level change is probably the best way to measure climate change, and Willis has been an authority on the issue for many years.
"In the early 1990s when satellite measurements began, global sea levels were rising at about 2 mm per year. In the 2000s it was closer to 3 mm per year, and in the most recent decade its 4 mm per year; so the rate of rise is getting faster,” he said.
Most studies indicate the sea level will rise by as much as 4 feet by the end of the century. I know that may not sound like much, but such rises will have devastating consequences. When combined with waves generated by high winds, storm surge, storm runoff, and tides, the rising sea level could put millions of us who live along densely populated coastlines of the world in harm's way.
Given the uncertainty in estimating future sea level rise, these satellites have become an early warning system. Unfortunately, Janson 1 and 2 are no longer in service; they were designed to run for only five years, and Jason 3 has already seen five years of space service.
To replace the Jason satellites, the Sentinel-6/Jason-CS satellites were developed. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was launched in November 2020 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, and Sentinel-6 B is scheduled to launch in 2025.
Combined with the Sentinel-6/Jason-CS satellites will be the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, a future satellite altimeter jointly developed by NASA and CNES, the French space agency, in partnership with the Canadian Space Agency and UK Space Agency. SWOT is targeted for launch no earlier than November 2022 from Vandenberg Space Force Base on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket.
The SWOT mission will give a much higher resolution over the water.
"It'll be really exciting to see what the science community and the agencies like NOAA do with the ocean data. But I think the big revolution from SWOT will be the surface water part. Hydrologists will get huge volumes of new data, so it'll be a major revolution for them." said Willis.
Today, about 5 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) is dumped into the atmosphere every hour from the burning of fossil fuels. To learn what you can do to reduce your carbon footprint, visit PG&E's website at www.pge.com. Another excellent site is Dr. Ray Weymann's webpage, Central Coast Climate Science Education, at www.centralcoastclimatescience.org/ or Climate Central at https://climatecentral.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.