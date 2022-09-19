After about nine months with no significant rainfall, a mild early-season storm dropped measurable amounts on northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue into Tuesday.

But total amounts varied widely from the cold front that forecasters said would begin moving east Tuesday, opening the way for increasingly warmer weather that could bring high temperatures as much as 5 to 12 degrees above normal Sunday.

More rain fell in the northern and western parts of the North County than in areas that typically see large volumes of rain, like San Marcos Pass, Refugio Pass and Figueroa Mountain.

Total amounts reported by Santa Barbara County Public Works Department ranged from zero at New Cuyama and Cachuma Lake to 2.20 inches at Lompoc City Hall.

A cutoff upper-level low-pressure area spinning west of the Bay Area brought the rain via a frontal boundary that stalled along a line through northern Santa Barbara County and into central San Luis Obispo County, the National Weather Service said.

“Although we don’t have access to several rain gauges in SLO County, including the always-interesting Rocky Butte gauge in far northwest SLO, rain amounts along the Central Coast appear to have ranged from 1 to 2 inches across the far western portion to a tenth or less across the interior south to Santa Barbara,” a National Weather Service forecaster said Monday morning.

Rainfall was not expected to move farther south into Ventura and Los Angeles counties before the low-pressure area began slowly moving eastward Monday afternoon and evening, he said.

“Meanwhile, across SLO and Santa Barbara counties, another half-inch could fall through tonight, with locally higher amounts in the Point Conception area where the upslope flow from the Transverse Ranges is generating some decent uplift,” he added.

Rainfall totals from select areas around the North County as of 4:30 p.m. Monday included 1.96 inches in Santa Maria, 2.00 inches in Orcutt, 0.97 in Guadalupe, 0.43 in Los Alamos, 0.19 in Buellton and 0.15 on San Marcos Pass.

Forecasters said the below-normal temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to begin a slow warming trend Wednesday as a large upper-level high-pressure area begins building over the state.

High temperatures are forecast to reach normal, or average, for this time of year by Friday or Saturday.

The forecast highs Friday are 77 in Santa Maria, 79 in Lompoc, 84 in Los Alamos, 86 in New Cuyama and 87 in Santa Ynez Valley and at Cachuma Lake.

“By Sunday, most areas, save for near-shore areas of the Central Coast, will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal, with a 30% chance of 8 to 12 degrees [above average],” the forecaster said.