U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Macias, member of the Vandenberg Space Force Base Honor Guard team and assigned to the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, covers the 18th Space Defense Squadron’s previous unit flag behind the unit’s new flag during a re-designation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base April 13, 2022. The 18 SDS, previously 18th Space Control Squadron, will continue to be U.S. Space Command’s premier provider of continuous, comprehensive and combat-relevant space domain awareness.