United States Space Force Capt. Nicholas Herzer, center, 18th Space Control Squadron mission assurance flight commander and chief of the Combat Development Division, stands with several other members of the CDD, Nov. 23, 2021, in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Responsible for innovation and fast implementation of ideas generated locally, the division was announced as Space Operations Command’s 2021 Colonel Bradford W. Parkinson Innovation Team Award, and will now compete for recognition at the U.S. Space Force level. Members of the team (not all pictured here) also include: Bailey Bourque, Frank Eppich, 1st Lt. Jordan Kent, 1st Lt. Josh Kim, 1st Lt. Jonathan Sapinoso, Staff Sgt. Julianne Loli, and Staff Sgt. Jefferson Monton.