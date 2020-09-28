30th CES paves the way for new range capabilities

Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Hogan, 30th Space Wing command chief, leads the way, carrying the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag, during the first lap around the track at the POW/ MIA Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 17, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The ceremony began with a motorcade, followed by a ceremonial presentation of the POW/ MIA flag and speeches by Vandenberg AFB leadership. After the ceremony, members from across the installation participated in a 24-hour walk or ruck while carrying the POW/ MIA flag, as well as a continuous 24-hour name reading of the past and current POW/MIA members, until the closing ceremony the next day.