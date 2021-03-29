You have permission to edit this article.
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units on assignment at Vandenberg AFB are working hand-in-hand with the 30th Space Communications Squadron and the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron to ensure electronic communications connectivity in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, which is estimated to be fully occupied and operational by the end of calendar year 2021.

