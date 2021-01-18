You have permission to edit this article.
346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021
346th TADC Soldiers jump into 2021

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Soldiers assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, an Army Airborne unit, and Marines, assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Forces Reserve, participate in tactical, low-level, static line parachute insertion operation training Jan. 9, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This training was conducted at Vandenberg AFB’s drop zone in order for both the Paratroopers and Parachute Riggers to maintain qualifications unique to their mission set.

