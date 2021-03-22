700 military veterans receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Santa Maria VA clinic

Hundreds of military veterans were inoculated against the COVID-19 virus during a mass-vaccination event Saturday at a makeshift clinic erected in a parking lot outside the VA health clinic in Santa Maria.

About 700 veterans of all ages attended the vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with each receiving one-shot doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. They came from multiple branches of the military, some with family members and some even bringing their dogs.

The sunny weather turned out to be ideal for the event, after months of logistical issues with transporting the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the vaccine, which required two shots spaced weeks apart and cold storage that the Santa Maria clinic did not have, according to Dr. Steven Braverman, director of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, which includes Santa Maria.

“We only used the Pfizer vaccine until [Saturday],” Braverman said, adding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was provided for locations in the healthcare system that are farther away from the bigger clinics. “We’ll use whatever we can get. The important thing is that people should use whatever vaccine they can get.”