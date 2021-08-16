A special tactics operator from the 24th Special Operations Wing guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing as it lands on a closed public highway Aug. 5, 2021 at Alpena, Mich., as part of a training exercise during Northern Strike 21. This is the first time in history that the Air Force has purposely landed modern aircraft on a civilian roadway in the U.S. The joint training event tested part of the agile employment concept, focusing on projecting combat power from austere locations.