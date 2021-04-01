You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB
0 comments

Acting SecAF visits Wright-Patterson AFB

  • 0

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base March 23 to get a firsthand look at various missions and a few of the more than 115 units and agencies that operate at the installation.

This was Roth's first visit to the base since he became acting secretary in January.

He started by touring the National Air and Space Intelligence Center to get an overview of its mission, people and resources.

“NASIC meets the demands of not only today, but also for tomorrow’s mission and strategy,” Roth said. “The innovation and creativity of the personnel here at Air Force Materiel Command is what propels our Air Force and Space Force to new heights.”

After the NASIC visit, Roth sat down for lunch with military and civilian personnel from various Wright-Patterson AFB organizations. During the discussion, he received a better understanding of COVID-19’s impacts on Airmen, as well as their thoughts and suggestions for the Air Force.

Roth said he believes all Airmen should have an opportunity to express their voices, which is the most direct way the Air Force can utilize their innovation and creativity.

“In order to understand the mindsets of Airmen regarding the challenges and future possibilities of the Air Force, discussion is imperative to highlight matters that need to be improved,” he said.

Roth then visited different Air Force Research Laboratory units, including the Aerospace Medicine and Public Health Epidemiology lab at the 711th Human Performance Wing, as well as the Sensors Directorate.

“The work that has originated from AFRL is substantial to providing war-winning capabilities against any threats,” Roth said. “One of the most immediate threats has been COVID-19, and I am confident that we have the best personnel finding new methods to combat and win against this pandemic.”

Later, the secretary stopped by the Air Force Institute of Technology to observe the structural changes as a result of COVID-19 safety protocols. With a few exceptions, students enrolled in AFIT resident courses have largely been converted to online learning.

“AFIT is one of our many great installations that develops our best and brightest into the future leaders they are meant to be,” Roth said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases so we can start to inch closer to normalcy within our daily lives.”

Roth concluded his visit by touring the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the oldest and largest aviation museum in the world with more than 360 aircraft and missiles on display.

“The museum not only highlights the aircraft and missiles that were used by the Air Force, it also represents the history of where the Air and Space Force came from,” Roth said. “It’s important to remember how we got to this point so we may continue to improve and break barriers.”

The secretary says his goal is to protect the nation by ensuring the Air and Space Force have the resources and training required to fulfill the National Defense Strategy. That starts with a strong foundation in both branches.

“The capabilities that the Air Force and Space Force possess continue to grow each day,” Roth said. “Even with those incredible capabilities, our most important resource is our Airmen and Guardians. Without them, none of those capabilities are possible.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems
Military

30th SCS pairs with ANG electronics experts to shore up comms systems

Electronics experts from several different Air National Guard units on assignment at Vandenberg AFB are working hand-in-hand with the 30th Space Communications Squadron and the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron to ensure electronic communications connectivity in the new Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building, which is estimated to be fully occupied and operational by the end of calendar year 2021.

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner
Military

AFWERX crowns 2021 Spark Tank winner

Fielding of additional Air Force medical personnel to support COVID-19 response operations in Michigan has kept First Air Force’s 64th Air Expeditionary Group busy tracking Airmen set to join the multi-service effort.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News