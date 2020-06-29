AF Inspector General to conduct racial disparity review

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- On June 2, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said to conduct a review into racial disparity within the Department of the Air Force.
Barrett along with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond acknowledged a need to hear the voices of Department of Air Force members. Once complete, the results of the report will be made available to the public.
The analysis will be conducted in two phases:
Phase one will assess the African American racial disparities in Air Force’s uniformed military discipline processes.
Phase two will focus on African American racial disparities in Air Force’s leader development system including enlisted, civilians, and officers.
Members of the Air Force IG Team stated they recognize other disparities exist, and these should be reviewed as well. However, for this immediate effort to be effective and result in lasting and meaningful change, it must be narrowly targeted.
“We want to make sure our Air and Space Professionals are able to share their experiences and concerns, and we want to empower them to be a part of the solution,” said Lt. Gen. Said. “Their voices will be heard and captured for the record. We have a tremendous opportunity here, and we will not waste it.”
The IG Team is confident that the lessons they will learn and recommendations they provide will benefit the force. It is critical that Airmen and Space Professionals provide their honest feedback to help evoke change.
In the coming days, enlisted, civilian, and officer Airmen and Space Professionals across the services will receive an anonymous email survey facilitated by the Air Force Survey Office.
