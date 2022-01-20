AFIMSC prioritizes diversity, inclusion for EOD physical fitness test

Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen meet with Master Sgt. John Johnson, center, to develop postpartum policy recommendations for the career field's proposed Tier 2 physical fitness test, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center invited female EOD Airmen from around the enterprise to take part in a working group to ensure mother’s needs are taken into account, while still keeping to the higher standard for the career field’s physical demands. Courses of action developed at the meeting will be written into the draft Tier 2 test policy and sent to Headquarters Air Force for approval.