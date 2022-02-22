The 920th Rescue Wing conducted a medical airlift in support of a critically-injured person aboard a cruise ship 600 nautical miles off the coast of Florida, Feb. 15, 2022. The mission, carried out by two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two C-130J Combat King IIs, pararescuemen and required three air-to-air refuelings to reach the ship’s remote location. The rescue mission covered just under 1,100 miles round trip over open ocean and was completed in approximately eight hours.