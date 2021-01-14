AFRL engineer award winner proclaims a first for the U.S. Space Force

Air Force Research Laboratory 2019 Harold Brown award recipient Dr. Odell Reynolds displays his trophy surrounded by his family and Dr. Richard Joseph, Chief Scientist of the Air Force, with AFRL Starfire Optical Range (SOR) team members and the SOR telescopes in the background. Left to right: Mrs. Stacey Reynolds, Dr. Odell Reynolds, Nathan Reynolds, Eric Reynolds and Dr. Richard Joseph. Joseph presented the award to Reynolds in a ceremony held at the AFRL Starfire Optical Range located on Kirtland AFB, N.M. on Dec. 16, 2020.