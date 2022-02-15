Col. Matthew Crowell, Air Force Safety Center chief of aviation safety, and Capt. Phillip Butler, 314th Fighter Squadron, operate their virtual aircraft at Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy and Kinetic Energy Directed Energy Concept Utility Experiment (DEKE DEUCE) held at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Jan. 24-28, 2022. The experiment explored synergies between directed energy and kinetic concepts in the future battlespace.