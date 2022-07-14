Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. poses for a photo in front of the Air Force-sponsored Chevrolet Camaro with Erik Jones, a Petty GMS Motorsports driver, near the Kwik Trip 250 NASCAR Cup Series finish line on the Road America course near Elkhart Lake, Wisc., July 3. During his visit, Brown talked with recruiters, met with new Delayed Entry Program members, and toured a national recruiting asset called "The Hangar." Brown participated in race-day activities including driver introductions, honors to the nation including a C-17 Globemaster III flyover, and an up-close view of pit crew and racing team operations.