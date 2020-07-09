Air Force enhances Exceptional Family Member Program
0 comments

Air Force enhances Exceptional Family Member Program

  • 0
Exceptional Family Member Program Extravaganza

Tiana Lopez throws a baseball through the baseball toss game, while her sister Gaby and her mother Carolina watch at the Child Find/Exceptional Family Member Program Extravaganza "Special Needs Fair" Oct. 1 at Marrington Plantation, Joint Base Charleston-Weapons Station.The fair is designed to help families with children who have special needs by providing entertainment while keeping them aware of the resources available on and off base.

 U.S. Air Force photo/ by Tech. Sgt Chrissy Best

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS (AFNS) -- The Department of the Air Force stood up a new division at the Air Force’s Personnel Center to integrate three Exceptional Family Member Program, or EFMP, components – medical, family support and assignments.

The new Exceptional Assignment Program division will provide Airmen and their families with a singular point of contact to be more responsive and expedite their requests.

There are plans to add more EFMP core components to the division, such as legal support, special education liaison and TRICARE support in the future.

“Your voices were heard,” said Kimberly Schuler, Humanitarian, EFMP and Expedited Transfer Reassignments chief. “Integrating all EFMP components under one division prevents families from having to navigate through a complex process and engage multiple organizations to respond to a singular EFMP request. Our goal is to improve the customer experience of our Airmen and their families during challenging times,” Schuler said.

The new division will also handle Humanitarian and Expedited Transfer assignment requests and execute the enhanced Air Force Family Member Travel Screening, or FMTS, process. The process allows Air and Space professionals the ability to virtually accomplish, track and communicate with medical personnel on their permanent change of station family screening requests.

Overall, EFMP will continue to evolve for the betterment of families with several processes already implemented to enhance the program. For example, Family Support coordinator training has been standardized to provide families with better and consistent information. Additionally, face-to-face orientations are available for EFMP families at all Air Force installations along with an online orientation for geographically separated units and leaders.

There are approximately 33,400 active duty Air and Space Professionals sponsoring more than 55,000 family members currently enrolled in EFMP.

“We are extremely proud to stand up this new integrated division as we know having a singular point of contact for our EFMP Air and Space Professionals and their families will make it much easier for families to get the assistance they deserve” Schuler said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An Air Force education in human relations
Military

An Air Force education in human relations

When I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973, I had the standard prejudices common to the rural, southern Indiana small town in which I was raised. I was racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and white privileged without any conscious thought of the basis for these beliefs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News