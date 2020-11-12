Air Force Major Gen. DeAnna Burt to lead multinational space command at Vandenberg AFB

An Air Force major general was tapped to lead a multinational space command headquartered at Vandenberg Air Force Base and will begin the transition into her new role during a ceremony on Nov. 16.
Major Gen. DeAnna M. Burt will replace Major Gen. John E. Shaw as the new commanding officer for the Combined Force Space Component Command during a formal change of command ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. at Vandenberg Air Force Base. She will be the CFSCC's first female commanding officer and its third overall.
Burt will take over for Shaw, who soon will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in anticipation of his next assignment as the deputy commander of the U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
The ceremony will take place at the base's Combined Space Operations Center, a subordinate unit of the CFSCC, which maintains tactical control of American and multinational space forces. The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Space Command and the 30th Space Wing.
The command was formed immediately after the establishment of the Space Force in August 2019 and includes military representatives from allied nations, including Australia, Great Britain and Canada.
Burt is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where she enrolled in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. She earned two master's degrees, including from Troy State University in Alabama and the National War College in Washington, D.C.
She was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base from 2006 to 2008 and served as commander of the former 50th Space Wing at Peterson-Schriever Garrison from 2015 to 2017.
Burt's most recent assignment was at Peterson Air Force Base, where she served as the director of operations and communications for the Space Force.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!