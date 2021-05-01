You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Airmen’s heroism, quick-thinking saves two lives from fatal vehicle accident
0 comments

Airmen’s heroism, quick-thinking saves two lives from fatal vehicle accident

  • 0

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- On March 23, what could have been a dire situation ended in the saving of two lives — thanks to the valor and heroism of two 88th Medical Group Airmen.

That Tuesday morning, Capt. Carly Kerr, an intensive care unit nurse at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, was driving to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on her day off to assist with a vaccination pod when she witnessed a rollover-vehicle accident on Interstate 675 in Beavercreek.

As soon as Kerr arrived on scene, she realized there was a male still in the vehicle’s front-passenger side, while the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle with a potentially fatal leg injury.

“Once I saw that the driver had a very badly broken left leg, I initially asked if anyone around had some sort of tourniquet that could be used to control the bleeding,” Kerr said. “Nobody had anything to stop the bleeding. Luckily, I was wearing my uniform that day, so I used my belt as a tourniquet.

Kerr said once she assessed the driver to determine she was stable, she made her way to the passenger still inside the vehicle. She retrieved a seatbelt cutter, knife and window hammer from her own toolkit.

“There was one other passenger who was awake and crawling around in the vehicle,” Kerr recalled. “I cut one seatbelt so the passenger could crawl out. Once a few of us helped him out of the vehicle and I assessed him, I bandaged a gash in his right arm.”

Shortly after, Maj. Eric Mozeleski, a Wright-Patterson Medical Center emergency room physician, approached the scene to assist in stabilizing the driver and passenger.

“I first got to the female driver and initially assessed her to see if there were any other things bothering her besides her leg,” Mozeleski said. “Usually, individuals with that kind of injury tend to be close to hysterical, but I could tell that she was in shock due to her pale skin and weakened voice.”

After he and Kerr stabilized both the passenger and driver, they waited for local emergency medical services to take the victims to Miami Valley Hospital, Mozeleski said.

Miami Valley Hospital has not provided any update on the crash victims, citing privacy concerns.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, said he could not help but feel proud of the courage, commitment and service of Mozeleski and Kerr for their quick thinking and action.

“I’m super proud of these Airmen,” Miller said. “This is a great example of character and competence colliding with random occurrence to make the extraordinary happen, the importance of being ready and the value of deliberate partnerships with our off-base teammates.”

Whether military or civilian, this act of community service epitomizes the values and characteristics all 88th ABW personnel must exemplify, the colonel added.

Miller recently updated the installation’s strategic plan, which includes new values and characteristics he expects of each Airmen on the installation.

“This is a perfect example of our Airmen here at the 88th Air Base Wing and the values and characteristics they embody,” Miller said. “Nobody ever wants these kinds of accidents to happen, and I extend my commiseration to the victims and families who were involved. Those Airmen saw the situation and reacted without hesitancy, and this resulted in two lives saved so that those involved in the accident could go back home to their families.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82
Military

Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82

  • Updated

Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Nellis AFB is ‘centerpiece’ for Air Force modernization
Military

Nellis AFB is ‘centerpiece’ for Air Force modernization

Warfighters at Nellis Air Force Base are helping the Air Force build a more integrated and lethal force through Advanced Battle Management System development, the Air Force’s network solution to enable rapid decision-making that powers Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2.

+3
US, Australia strengthen alliance at Dover AFB
Military

US, Australia strengthen alliance at Dover AFB

The U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program is a form of partnership the United States has with more than 180 countries and international organizations to transfer defense articles, services and training to international partners.

Japan Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff visits Vandenberg Air Force Base
Military

Japan Air Self-Defense Force chief of staff visits Vandenberg Air Force Base

  • Updated

General Shunji Izutsu (middle), Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, stands with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (left), Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. Jody Merritt (right), mobilization assistant to the CFSCC commander, in front of the CFSCC and 30th Space Wing headquarters building on April 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. During this visit Gen. Izutsu received briefings on the CFSCC and Combined Space Operations Center missions, as well as toured the range operations and launch control centers on base.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News