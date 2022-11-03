From left to right: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cesar Salilican, MSgt. Ramchand Francisco, and Capt. Timothy Nolan, Tagalog interpreters attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Siverts, commanding officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Camp Rudolfo Punsalang, Palawan, Philippines Oct. 14.